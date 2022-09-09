Moscow Exchange expands list of securities limited for nonresidents

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange has expanded the list of securities floated by strategic and certain other companies covered by restrictions for transactions made by nonresident clients controlled by Russian legal entities or individuals, the trading platform said on Friday.

The list comprises 53 preferred and ordinary stocks of Russian issuers, including oil companies (Rosneft, Transneft, Tatneft), Gazprom, Aeroflot, Alrosa and others.

"The list is for information, is not final and cannot serve as a single source of information about the list of companies subjected to restrictions," the Moscow Exchange said.

The Exchange will provide an opportunity for stock market transactions for nonresident clients from countries that are not unfriendly and for nonresidents controlled by Russian legal entities or individuals from September 12.