Russian gas supplies through Ukraine remain at previous volume, via Nord Stream suspended

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian gas supplies to Europe in transit through Ukraine remain at previous volume of around 42.4 mln cubic meters per day on September 2, whereas deliveries via Nord Stream have been suspended for three days due to the repair of the only gas compressor unit remaining in operation.

Nominations for transit of Russian gas through Ukraine for September 2 via the gas distribution station Sokhranovka are absent, whereas nominations for transit via the Sudzha station roughly stand at 42.4 mln cubic meters, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU).

Meanwhile, Russian gas deliveries via Nord Stream, the main route for export of Russian gas to Europe, have been fully suspended for three days due to the repair start. Upon completion of works and the absence of technical malfunctions of the unit, gas supplies will be resumed at the volume of 33 mln cubic meters per day, Gazprom said earlier.

That said, amid lower gas supplies from Russia European countries continue pumping gas into their underground gas storage facilities (UGSF), with European gas storages over 80% full now, two months ahead of the schedule, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Earlier, the European Commission (EC) suggested that the occupancy level be introduced for EU gas storage facilities of at least 80% for 2022-2023 winter, and of 90% for all future winter periods.

The average gas price in Europe was around $1,240 per 1,000 cubic meters in June, roughly $1,850 in July, and as much as $2,515 in August. The gas price reached its peak level of $3,541 for the first time since early March, approaching an all-time high of March 7, 2022, when the exchange price of gas almost reached $3,900 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Experts interviewed by TASS believe gas prices could rise to a record-breaking $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters in winter in the event of cold weather and a reduction in stocks in storage facilities. In their opinion, there is no reasonable limit for spot prices on the market now.

Gas exports to non-CIS countries went down by 37.4% to 82.2 bln cubic meters in eight months of 2022, according to Gazprom.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe, has been used at about 20% of its maximum capacity since July 27 due to the shutdown of two gas turbines. One of them, built in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa’s sanctions against Russia, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany, but after numerous requests from Berlin, the company decided to do it. On July 25, Gazprom announced the forced shutdown of another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station. Consequently, only one turbine remains in working condition now.

Moreover, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine has suspended the transit of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka station since May 11 due to force majeure. As a result, Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha gas pumping station, while requests for pumping via Sokhranovka are rejected by the Ukrainian side.