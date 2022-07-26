The West cannot clearly explain Siemens turbines status for Nord Stream — Lavrov

ENTEBBE, July 26. /TASS/. The West cannot clearly explain to Russia what the status of Siemens turbines for the Nord Stream gas pipeline is, Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the press conference in conclusion of the visit to Uganda.

"Nobody can clearly explain in documents what the status, firstly, is for this turbine and other turbines that should undergo scheduled maintenance in Canada," Lavrov said.

The gas throughput rate of the Nord Stream pipeline is just 40% (67 mln cubic meters daily) of the maximal capacity since mid-June due to the untimely return of the gas turbine by Siemens after maintenance because of Canadian sanctions against Russia.