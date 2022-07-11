Aviation watchdog extends suspension of flights to 11 Russian airports until July 18

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The suspension of flights to 11 airports in southern and central Russia has been extended until July 18, the country’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia announced on Monday.

"The suspension of flights to 11 airports in southern and central Russia has been extended until July 18, 2022," the aviation watchdog said in a statement.

As the Russian aviation watchdog specified, the list of airports covered by the suspension includes Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista.

Russia closed the airspace in some of its southern and central regions from February 24, 2022 in the wake of the special military operation in Ukraine.