{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

First glamping in Chukchi Peninsula plans to use alternative energy sources

The Umka first eco-glamping will be using a hydropower turbine

TASS, February 25. The Umka first eco-glamping, which opened on the Chukchi Peninsula (Chukotka), in the coming tourist season, will begin using alternative energy sources to cut the negative impact on the environment, the project’s author Maxim Krupenya told TASS.

"I’ve served in the Armed Forces for many years, and when retired, I studied at the university - electric and heat energy. Why?" you many ask, when I am planning to devote the second half of my life to development of tourism. The answer is - in order to calculate correctly the independence of my project and to be using fully only alternative energy sources," he said. "As for the Umka glamping - to be using a hydropower turbine, to cut the negative impact from our work on the environment; I plan to be doing it next season."

Nature-friendly comfort

Maxim came to the Lavrentiya village on the Chukchi Peninsula to serve in the Army. The glamping is located not far from that village. A few years before the retirement, he began looking into the Arctic tourism business and realized he wanted to have as many as possible people fall in love with that north-eastern region.

"I’ve received the Far Eastern Hectare (the Russian state program to allocate one-hectare plots for free), where the glamping is located, literally within an instant: an application, a couple of documents, and here I own two plots in different locations," the project’s author said. "In 2020, due to the pandemic, many more Russian tourists traveled to the peninsula. It’s impossible to think of a better timing to begin a tourism business: I bought six domes, leased a car and bought a sea boat. My essential approach is that I cooperate only with Russian businesses and companies - believe me, their products are no worse. They have passed the tests in Chukotka’s squally winds."

The eco-glamping was named Umka not only after the well-known (Russian) cartoon character - a polar bear cub, it is an acronym, which may be read as "unique routes - comfortable atmosphere" (u.m.k.a. in Russian). As many as 20 tourists may enjoy the comfort in twin and bunk beds. Umka has accommodated first guests already.

"On the Chukchi Peninsula it’s all about weather, so making whatever business plans you have to remember about storms and blizzards in August," he continued. "We brought the glamping to the peninsula in summer, 2021, and I was hoping the facility would be ready within ten days, but in reality we were happy to hardly make it within 30 days. We were working real hard and won. In September, we welcomed the first guests - a group of tourists from Austria and Germany."

Incredibly interesting

Clearly, tourists visiting the Chukchi Peninsula do not expect five-star luxury, but anyway all tourist operators stress guests must expect and get at least minimal conditions even in most hard-to-reach destinations. Moreover, tourists pay between dozens or hundreds of thousands of rubles (1RUB is $0.01). At a professional forum in December 2021, Dmitry Kulikov, a travel blogger, who organizes trips to the Far East, said a lack of abodes hinders development of tourism into the region.

According to him, people, who pay for the trips more than 150,000 rubles ($1,800) have to stay at private flats, and sometimes the owners for that period have to move to relatives, and the guests have to live inside "somebody’s lifestyle."

The glamping organizer agrees with that. The advantage of staying at a glamping is that tourists sleep in cozy beds right amid the tundra, he stressed. Another ten minutes - and they enjoy thermal mineral springs, and in the evening they are invited to local master classes to cut bones or to watch a folk arts concert. Without tiresome traveling, he added.

"Another task I have is to offer an entertainment program, which the guests will remember. We have about ten routes: trips to ethnic Chukchi and Eskimo villages, fishing, mountain climbing, kayaking, master classes in national crafts, trips to deer herders," he told us.

From east to west

Chukotka’s government has supported the glamping project from the very beginning. The regional department of finances, economy and property told TASS the Umka project had been drafted with the support of the Chukotka Development Fund. A regional microcredit company has loaned to the businessman 5 million rubles ($59,000) for the interest of 5.5%. Maxim also has received a grant from the regional finance department. Besides, the local administration has supported the idea.

"Nowhere else they allocate more money than in Chukotka, and without the strong financial support the project wouldn’t have begun," Maxim said. "With such a support I can be moving on."

His next plan is to open on his second Far Eastern Hectare, not far from Bezymyannaya Bay, a scientific base for experts who come to study the Arctic climate and mammals. The base, he said, will also use only alternative energy sources. Parallel to this project, Maxim has been organizing a glamping in the country’s westernmost part - the Kaliningrad Region.

"I come from the Kaliningrad Region - this explains my aspirations from east to west, and back. I want to implement Umka there - to open a glamping in a nature reserve, having preserved the national Chukchi style in one of the locations. I can see it’s reasonable, since as many as possible people must see the beauty of the stunning north-eastern region. I would like to accommodate people from Chukotka who come to spend holidays: in the country’s south it may be a bit too hot for them, and in the moderate Kaliningrad Region the sea hunters and reindeer herders, for example, could improve health conditions after work in the Arctic. At the same time, they would feel at home there," the businessman said.

In 2021, about 18,000 tourists visited the Chukchi Peninsula - comparable with the number of visitors in 2020. Due to the coronavirus, tourism companies have been offering routes for Russian tourists and specifically for people who live on the peninsula: those could be walking routes or weekend trips. The number of foreign tourists has slumped as the Russian borders have been closed and consequently, cruise vessels are not coming to the local ports.

ARCTIC TODAY
Nornickel to present investment project in Krasnoyarsk Region at forum in March
"The Nornickel Company will present the South Cluster project, aimed at ramping up production at the Zapolyarnaya mine, as well as at an upgrade of the Norilsk enrichment factory," the release reads
Read more
Putin offers West to recognize Crimea, Kiev - to reject accession to NATO
The situation around Ukraine could be resolved with demilitarization of the republic, the Russian President noted
Read more
Putin: Russia stands for demilitarization of Ukraine
Russian President said he wished the Donbass problem could be settled through talks and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, but "regrettably, this is no longer relevant"
Read more
Top brass reveals 74 Ukrainian military facilities were crippled by Russia’s strikes
Among them are 11 airfields belonging to the Air Force, three command points, a Ukrainian Navy base and 18 radar stations of S-300 and Buk-M1 missile systems, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov specified
Read more
Strong blast hits Donetsk
"It looks like a self-made explosive device thrown by someone," Director General of the First Republican Channel Sergey Pelyanitsyn said
Read more
Putin, Macron exchange opinions about events in Ukraine - Kremlin
The leaders agreed to stay in touch
Read more
NBC journalist claims Russian troops landed in Odessa
Matt Bradley also claimed that the Russian troops were crossing the border into Kharkiv
Read more
Russian ambassador clarifies to UK top diplomat reasons behind situation in Ukraine
On February 24, Andrey Kelin was summoned to the UK Foreign Office
Read more
Russia regrets Germany’s statements on Nord Stream 2 — Kremlin
Russia has reiterated this project has no relation and should not have any relation to politics, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine extremely unwelcome — Kremlin
Dmitry PEskov stressed that this scenario would make everything more difficult not only for the states but also for their peoples
Read more
Kiev asks Ankara to close Turkish straits to Russian warships
The Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vadily Bodnar called "on all countries to establish a coalition against Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to stop the war from engulfing more of the region"
Read more
Russia supports sovereignty of neighbors, was forced to make exception for Ukraine — Putin
Vladimir Putin reminded that Russia supported Kazakhstan at the start of 2022 to preserve its sovereignty
Read more
Putin stresses need for LPR, DPR recognition in conversation with Erdogan
In his turn, Turkish president outlined "his well-known opinion in this regard"
Read more
Surrendering Ukrainian soldiers to receive all necessary aid, Donetsk leader says
The DPR leader noted that all the prisoners of war are being moved to locations prepared by the penitentiary service
Read more
Press review: Putin’s recognition of Donbass changes the game and which sanctions can bite
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 22nd
Read more
Kiev troops deploy heavy weapons between residential buildings in Mariupol — DPR official
Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin specified that civilians are not allowed to flee the settlements under the control of Kiev troops in order to hide behind their backs
Read more
Kremlin emphasizes need to liberate Ukraine from neo-Nazis
Dmitry Peskov clarified that the demilitarization of Ukraine meant "the need to cancel out the military capabilities that have significantly grown recently, particularly because of other countries’ activities"
Read more
Putin declares beginning of military operation in Ukraine
The Russian leader said that Moscow would seek the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine, called upon the Ukrainian army to lay down weapons and warned there would follow a prompt response to attempts at foreign intervention from outside
Read more
Russian troops striking military targets in Ukraine by precision weapons — top brass
Civilians are not threatened, Russia’s Defense Ministry assured
Read more
Putin urges Ukrainian military to disarm
The Russian leader addressed Ukrainian servicemen, stressing that they gave pledge of allegiance to their people "and not to the anti-national junta plundering Ukraine and victimizing the said people"
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
UK stages military provocations in Black Sea — MFA
In June 2021, it was reported that a UK warship crossed into Russia’s territorial waters off Crimea
Read more
Ukrainian president declares martial law across country - address
The Russian troops delivered strikes against Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities, Zelensky said
Read more
Russian forces do not rocket, bomb, or shell Ukrainian cities — Defense Ministry
Igor Konashenkov also noted that the positions of Ukrainian military units that had agreed to lay down arms were not being attacked
Read more
Entry for Russians to Poland may be blocked, president says
Western countries began to discuss various sanctions against Russia after on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics
Read more
Russian military disabled 83 military facilities in Ukraine - Defense Ministry
Since the start of the military operation, two Su-27 and two Su-24 planes, one helicopter and four Bayraktar TB-2 drones of the Ukrainian armed forces have been shot down
Read more
Ukraine disconnected from Russian, Belarusian energy systems — Ukrenergo
The energy system of Ukraine will be in the standalone mode in recent days
Read more
Decision taken on denazification, demilitarization of Ukraine — Putin
Justice and truth are on Russia’s side, President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Football, visas and SWIFT: West urges severe sanctions against Russia
TASS has aggregated the first reaction from Western countries to Russia’s action to protect Donbass
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey ready to use S-400 missile systems if need be
The Turkish leader already stated in July 2019 that Turkey intended to employ the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, if the country was attacked
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Measuring the West’s backlash: Initial action and reaction to Russia’s operation
The US, Great Britain and other countries have announced their intention to impose "unprecedented" and "far-reaching" sanctions against Russia
Read more
UN Secretary General made statements on Ukraine incompatible with his status, Lavrov says
The Russian top diplomat noted that Moscow conveyed to Guterres its assessment of his statements
Read more
Russia always ready for dialogue that will return all to UN Charter, Lavrov emphasizes
Moscow hopes that there is still a chance to return to international law and international commitments, the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out
Read more
Press review: What’s Kiev’s next move and Bank of Russia digs in its heels on bitcoin
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 21st
Read more
Putin: Ukraine’s threat to develop nuclear weapons not an empty bravado
Kiev has Soviet technologies and delivery systems for such weapons, Russian President said
Read more
Ensuring Russia’s defense capacity remains prior task today, says Putin
"Our country is always open for a direct and honest dialogue, for searching diplomatic solutions to the most complicated issues", Russian President said
Read more
Fighters of Ukraine’s 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade lay down arms and join LPR
The Lugansk People's Militia command said that the surrendered fighters would be released home after the hostilities’ end
Read more
If Ukraine joins NATO, Russia’s security threats will increase dramatically — Putin
Vladimir Putin recalled that Russia is told that some NATO countries are against Ukraine becoming a member of the alliance
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
US imposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 operator — Biden
US President also instructed his administration to impose sanctions on the company's corporate officers
Read more
LPR, DPR heads call on Putin to help repel Kiev’s aggression — Kremlin
Their appeals emphasize that amid the deteriorating situation and threats from Kiev, the republics’ citizens are currently forced to flee their homes
Read more
Ukrainian troops abandoning their positions, dropping weapons — Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry emphasized that no strikes are being carried out on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units that have laid down their arms
Read more
Russian flag taken down at embassy in Ukraine, TASS correspondent says
No activity is observed on the territory of the diplomatic mission
Read more
Ukrainian Air Force infrastructure degraded, air defenses suppressed — Russia’s top brass
The ministry also reported that the Ukrainian border guards were not putting up any resistance to Russian units
Read more
Lavrov, Wang Yi discuss situation in eastern Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
The Ministers expressed their joint opinion that the current crisis was caused by Kiev’s rejection - encouraged by the US and its allies - of implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures, approved by the UN Security Council
Read more
Russia needs to analyze EU sanctions before taking response measures — Kremlin spokesman
On February 22, EU foreign diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU has unanimously approved a new package of anti-Russian sanctions following its decision to recognize the Donbass republics
Read more
Diplomat slams ‘illusion’ that West would not impose sanctions on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the West "does not need grounds" for sanctions
Read more
US Department of Treasury imposes sanctions against PSB, 17 its subsidiaries in Russia
US President Joe Biden announced sanctions on Russia over its recognition of the sovereignty of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics
Read more
Russia to take tough measures in response to EU sanctions over DPR, LPR recognition
Instead of critically re-evaluating their role in the situation in the DPR and LPR, the EU has resorted to the sanctions approach mistakenly believing that they are an effective way forward, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more