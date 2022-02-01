Northern Sea Route, tourism in Far North are on Arctic forum’s agenda

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), "green" energy, businesses and tourism in the Far North will be on agenda of the Arctic: Territory of Dialogue international forum, which will take place in St. Petersburg on April 11-13. The business program’s architecture is available online, press service of the event’s organizer, Roscongress, said on Monday.

"The 6th ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ International Arctic Forum is set to take place on 11-13 April 2022 in St. Petersburg. <> Detailed information on the business program’s architecture is available on the official website," the press service said.

The business program includes six thematic tracks. At the Economic Development track participants will discuss investments in the Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone, green energy, small and medium businesses in the Far North as well as prospects for mineral resources development. Arctic cities, tourism, and the Arctic Hectare program will be topics of the Living Conditions in the Arctic panel.

Logistics Development in the Arctic will focus on development of transport opportunities and infrastructures along the Northern Sea Route.

Environmental and Climate-Related Issues in the Arctic track will discuss the role of the Arctic in the low-carbon economy, new approaches and technologies for careful waste management, as well as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) in the Arctic.

"International Cooperation in the Arctic track will include a meeting of the Arctic Economic Council, 1st Franco-Russian Forum on Sustainable Development of the Arctic, 3rd Governors’ Summit of the Northern Forum, as well as country-specific business dialogues that will bring together entrepreneurs from Russia and the Arctic states," the press service said.

"On 20 May 2021 Russia took over the Chairmanship in the Arctic Council. We aim to balance the economic, environmental and social development of the region. With this in mind, we have picked "Responsible Management for a Sustainable Arctic" as the motto of this Chairmanship. The agenda includes over a hundred different events dedicated to ten main topics, including economic, environmental and human capital development, as well as support for indigenous Arctic peoples. The biggest platform of the Chairmanship will be the ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ International Arctic Forum, with 2.5 thousand guests from over 50 countries invited to attend the event," the press service quoted as saying Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, Chairman on the Organizing Committee for the ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ International Arctic Forum.

The youth program will feature the Youth Arctic Forum, which will be held in Arkhangelsk. "The Russian Arctic is already the world's largest economic zone, a region where breakthrough technologies are used, unique scientific research is conducted, and social infrastructure and city reconstruction projects are implemented. At the Forum, we will discuss the results of our work and talk about new, breakthrough solutions aimed at accelerating economic development and creating conditions for people to live and work in comfort," the organizer quoted Alexey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.

Russia’s chairing Arctic Council

The Arctic Council is a leading intergovernmental forum for promoting cooperation, coordination and interaction between the Arctic’s states, indigenous peoples and residents with the purpose of common solutions to "Arctic" issues, including sustainable development and environmental protection in the region. The organization’s working groups regularly produce comprehensive advanced assessment studies on environmental and social problems. Russia chairs the Arctic Council from 2021 to 2023.