German regulator not yet forecasting Nord Stream 2 certification restart — spokesperson

BERLIN, January 26. /TASS/. The German Federal Network Agency, which suspended Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline certification in December 2021, does not know yet when the process will be resumed, spokesperson of the regulator Fiete Wulff told TASS on Wednesday.

"The certification process will be suspended until completion of transfer of capital assets [related to the German segment] and human resources to the subsidiary and until the Federal Network Agency will be able to check documents of the subsidiary. We cannot forecast now when the procedure can be resumed," he said.

Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, the project operator, established earlier Germany-based subsidiary Gas for Europe GmbH for the German segment of the pipeline.