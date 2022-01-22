Cuba relaxes COVID requirements for Russian tourists arriving in groups

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Cuba has changed the requirements for Russian nationals arriving in tourist groups, so Russian travelers are not required to present their COVID vaccination certificates as well as negative results of their PCR tests when crossing into the country, the Association of Tour Operators Russia (ATOR) said on Saturday.

"When entering Cuba, Russian tourists will no longer be required to have any documents confirming that they do not have COVID. In addition, there will be no tests at hotels to check in or during the holiday," ATOR said.

Cuba’s embassy in Moscow told ATOR that the entry regulations had been relaxed for Russian travelers due to an improving epidemiological situation in the country and a high level of the vaccinated local population (90%).

Nevertheless, ATOR added that filling in the online questionnaire D’Viajeros remains a mandatory requirement for travel to Cuba.