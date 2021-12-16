Russia notes attempts to derail January’s meeting of UN committee on cybercrime — envoy

MOSCOW, December 16./TASS/. Russia notes the attempts by certain countries to disrupt an upcoming meeting of the UN Ad Hoc Committee on Cybercrime and downplay Russia’s role on that track, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International Cybersecurity Cooperation Andrey Krutskikh said on Thursday at the Ninth All-Russia Congress of Political Scientists hosted by the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"A substantive meeting of the UN Ad Hoc Committee to work out a convention on the fight against cybercrime" will begin in January, the diplomat said. "A draft convention was developed by Russia and was submitted to the countries. In January, this negotiating process will begin, but here as well attempts are made under various pretexts to downplay Russia’s contribution, conditions are created to disrupt this negotiating process," Krutskikh stressed.

With this in mind, it is important to work to make the participants in negotiations understand that if they "delay a little further" substantive activity on that front, "the process will get absolutely out of control," he said.

In July, Russia submitted to the UN a draft convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes. The draft, according to the Russian prosecutor general’s office, envisages countering criminal uses of crypto currencies and crimes committed with the use of information technologies, in particular the trade in fake medical products and drugs.