Russian forces destroy up to 230 Ukrainian troops in battles near Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Battlegroup South has destroyed up to 230 Ukrainian troops near Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"Outside the city of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Battlegroup South successfully repelled five enemy attacks towards Kleshcheevka, Dubovo-Vasilevka, Yagodnoye and Andreevka of the Donetsk People's Republic. No enemy penetration into our defenses was allowed," Konashenkov said.

According to the general, up to 230 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were taken out in that area.