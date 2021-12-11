Argentina receives about 21 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine since start of pandemic

BUENOS AIRES, December 11. /TASS/. Argentina’s Health Ministry has received about 21 mln doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine since the start of the pandemic, a ministry official told TASS.

According to the Health Ministry, Russia delivered a total of 14,683,210 doses of the vaccine to Argentina. Another 6,296,395 doses were provided to the ministry by the Richmond company that produces the jab in Argentina from the substance that it gets from Russia.

According to the Health Ministry’s recent report on the safety of vaccines, a total of 13,057,335 doses of the Russian vaccine were administered in Argentina as of August 31.

More than 37.2 mln people have received at least one jab in Argentina since the onset of the pandemic, and 30.9 mln have been fully vaccinated, including the country’s President Alberto Fernandez who has got three Sputnik V doses.

Apart from Sputnik V, Argentina’s vaccination campaign also involves the AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines.

In late October, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published the results of research conducted in Argentina, which indicate that the mortality rate had dropped by 96.6% among people over the age of 60 fully vaccinated with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, and the number of cases fell by 88%. As many as 63% of the 663,600 participants in the study were vaccinated with Sputnik V, the first coronavirus vaccine that Argentina received.