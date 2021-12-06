Indian PM notes ‘particular cooperation’ between Russian Far East, Indian states

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. The cooperation between Russian and Indian regions that started at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok, is turning into a particular cooperation between the Far East and Indian states, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the opening of the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin broadcast by the Indian NDTV channel on Monday.

"We regularly contacted on Afghanistan and a number of other issues. The partnership between the regions that started at the Eastern Economic Forum and at our summit in Vladivostok, is currently turning into a particular cooperation between the Far East and Indian states," he said.

Long-term decisions are being taken in the economic area for promoting cooperation, PM added. "We have set a goal of increasing mutual trade turnover to $30 bln by 2025 and boosting mutual investment to $50 bln. To reach those goals we should focus our business communities," he noted.