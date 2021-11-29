OPEC+ postpones monitoring meeting to assess effect of new coronavirus strain on oil

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. OPEC+ ministers postponed meetings of monitoring groups for a couple of days to get a more thorough assessment of the new Omicron coronavirus strain on the oil market, sources in delegations told TASS.

The Joint Technical Committee’s meeting initially scheduled to November 29 will now take place on December 1. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will meet on December 2.

At the same time, the OPEC+ ministerial meeting will be held on December 1 as planned. The final OPEC+ ministers meeting will be on December 2 at 16.00 pm Moscow time, delegates said

"We decided to postpone meetings to have more time for assessment of the new strain’s impact on the market situation," one of the sources told TASS.

OPEC+ postponed the monitoring meeting until December 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier.