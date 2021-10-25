Nord Stream 2 certification requires legitimacy for exploitation, says German ambassador

YEKATERINBURG, October 25. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be certified legitimately for its acceptance into service, German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr told reporters.

"As far as I know, from the technical viewpoint the construction of Nord Stream 2 has been completed, and it is ready for being accepted into service, with the certification issue currently relevant. The certification should be legitimate and clean, once the procedure is passed the acceptance of Nord Stream 2 into service may be under consideration," he said when asked when the German regulator will allow supplies via Nord Stream.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10. Before pumping can commence, the operator of the project should submit certificates of technical norms conformance to the Stralsund mining authority. It should also be registered as an independent transport operator - the Federal grid agency is to issue certification by January 8, 2022. The agency cannot prohibit gas pumping, but if it starts before the registration is finalized the operator will be fined. This registration is obligatory for meeting the norms of the EU Gas Directive.