Ukraine ready to help Europe set up strategic gas reserves — Gas TSO of Ukraine

KIEV, October 7. /TASS/. Ukraine has the largest underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Europe, and they can be used to create strategic reserves of the fuel for the European Union, according to CEO of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine Sergey Makogon.

"Ukraine has the largest gas storage facilities in Europe (31 bln cubic meters), so it can become an important part of the EU's energy security system," he wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that at the October summit EU leaders plan to discuss creating strategic gas reserves, as well as separating electricity prices from gas prices. She also said that the European Commission intends to increase long-term investment in green energy in response to the energy crisis in Europe.