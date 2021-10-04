Trade turnover between Russia and Serbia may reach $4 bln — Russian Ambassador

BELGRADE, October 4. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia are capable of not only bringing their trade turnover to the pre-pandemic level but to increase it to $4 bln, Russian Ambassador Alexander Botan-Kharchenko said speaking at the Russian-Serbian business forum in Belgrade, as quoted by the Tanjug news agency.

Speaking at the opening of the forum of the Russian Export Center (REC) ahead of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Russia and Serbia, the ambassador noted that in the coming days, the parties will search for ways and mechanisms "not only to reach the pre-covid level of trade and economic activity," but also to ensure work for "reaching a trade turnover of $4 billion, which is quite realistic."

According to him, there are all conditions for this, including a high level of cooperation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandr Vucic.

In turn, Nenad Popovic, head of the intergovernmental committee for cooperation with Russia, noted that "relations between the two countries and their Presidents have never been better than today."

As an example of a high level of cooperation, he recalled that Serbia was the first European country, which launched the production of the Sputnik V vaccine, and added that by the end of the year, 4 million doses of the drug would be produced in the republic.

In early September, Krasnodar hosted the first Russian-Serbian youth forum in the history of relations between Moscow and Belgrade. The event was attended by students, young entrepreneurs, artists, representatives of public and volunteer organizations from Serbia and Russia. During the four days of the forum, the participants went through educational programs in three areas: art and media, business and tourism, social and humanitarian initiatives.