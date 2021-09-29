Sanya to introduce 1,000 electric vehicles with a replaceable battery in taxi fleets

SANYA, September 29. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities will introduce 1,000 electric vehicles with a replaceable battery in local taxi companies, reported the Sanya Daily.

According to the newspaper, the first batch of 400 electric vehicles has already been put into operation. The remaining 600 will be gradually put into operation. According to the newspaper, the use of electric vehicles with a replaceable battery can significantly increase the operating time of the car, improve technical characteristics, and also increase safety.

The Sanya authorities have already launched five power stations to change batteries for the use of EVs, the article points out. By the end of 2021, their number will increase to ten. The article also emphasizes that it will take no more than 30 seconds to replace the battery.

In order to combat pollution and protect the environment, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars running on gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. In order to do so, the government will encourage the public to purchase electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as develop all the the necessary infrastructure.

Currently, the number of vehicles running on new energy sources in Sanya amounts to about 9% of the total in the country.