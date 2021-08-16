Hainan's Wenchang to create national seafood base

HAIKOU, August 16. /TASS/. Hainan's Wenchang will help build China's leading national seafood growing base, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

"The creation of a national breeding base for seafood breeding in Wenchang is a responsibility that falls on our shoulders. This is the essence of our efforts in this direction," the publication quoted the secretary of the local city committee Zhong Minming as saying.

According to him, the project to increase the volume of supplies of fish and other marine food products is carried out in conformity with advanced environmental standards. This, in particular, is facilitated by the introduced innovative forms of industrialization of projects, smart technologies and new multidimensional models, thanks to which the productivity of agricultural farms is sharply increased.

The local authorities clarified that for a more dynamic development of the seafood farming sector, complex forms of intersectoral cooperation have recently been set up on the island with the participation of enterprises of the tourism industry, restaurants, hotels and commercial companies. The development of such a complex structure, according to experts, will significantly increase the added value of goods and services produced in Wenchang. Moreover, thanks to that infrastructure, new jobs will be constantly created in rural areas.

Back in the early 90s of the twentieth century, China experienced a shortage of shrimp, 1 kg of which cost 200 yuan (about $ 36 at the exchange rate of that time). Thanks to reforms and opening up, a number of food companies have settled in Wenchang and have introduced new technologies for rearing fry. As a result, local fish farms have sharply increased the production of this and other types of seafood, forming one of China's important clusters for their supply.