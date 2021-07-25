UN chief calls on G20 nations to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century

UNITED NATIONS, July 25. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty nations must achieve carbon neutrality before 2050, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday in an address to participants in the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Environment, Climate and Energy.

"I urge all G20 and other leaders to commit to net zero by mid-century, present more ambitious 2030 national climate plans and deliver on concrete policies and actions aligned with a net zero future including no new coal after 2021," he said.

"I intend to use the opportunity of the upcoming UN General Assembly high-level session to bring leaders together to reach a political understanding on these critical elements of the package needed for Glasgow," he said.

Carbon neutrality, or net-zero carbon dioxide emission, is the balance between emitting carbon and absorbing carbon emissions from carbon sinks, or such systems that absorb more carbon than they emit, for instance, forests, soils and oceans.