OPEC+ oil output not planned for discussion at Putin's government meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to discuss the issue of oil production within OPEC+ at a meeting with members of the government, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there are no plans," he said.

Earlier, Peskov said that at the moment, no contacts at the highest level of representatives of the OPEC+ countries are planned. At the same time, the July negotiations of the OPEC+ oil-producing countries turned out to be the most protracted in the history of the alliance. Within five days, the ministers were unable to reach an agreement on the conditions for extending the agreement after April 2022.