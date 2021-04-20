Murmansk airport’s upgrade included in Arctic development plan

MURMANSK, April 20. /TASS/. The Murmansk airport’s upgrade is included in the Arctic development plan, approved by the government and signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the government’s website reported on Monday.

"The document outlines prospective projects for the regions," the statement reads. "Those are the Murmansk airport’s upgrade, the construction of a road between Naryan-Mar and Usinsk, the extension of the Pevek and Sabetta sea port and master plans on tourism development in Yakutia and Karelia. Besides, by the end of 2021, the country’s tourism development strategy will have a new section on tourism in the polar regions."

The plan comprises 268 events. Most of them are due in 2021-2022. Some projects, including those related to upgrade of the icebreaker fleet or development of the scientific-research base, have longer terms.

The plan is continuation of the national strategy to develop the Arctic zone to 2035 as well as of the state policies for the Arctic, which President Vladimir Putin inked in 2020.