Share of settlements in national currencies in Russia’s trade with Central Asian states up

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The volume of mutual settlements in national currencies in foreign trade between Russia and Central Asian nations is on the rise, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third Department for CIS Countries Sergey Overchenko said.

"More than 28,000 Russian joint-venture companies operate in Central Asia. Despite the illegitimate western sanctions, the volume of bilateral trade turnover is on the rise. Russian investment in the region is also growing, the structural basis of trade is increasing due to non-energy element. The share of national currencies in mutual settlements is rising," he said at the Valdai Discussion Club platform.

"The volume of mutual settlements in national currencies is rising not only with Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan, it is also very high with Tajikistan, as well as with Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan," Overchenko added.