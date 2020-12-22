Media: Hainan hosts global congress on the Internet of Things

HAIKOU, December 22. /TASS/. The fourth global congress on the Internet of Things was held in the administrative center of Hainan, Haikou. According to the local Haikou Daily newspaper, experts, scientists and leaders of technology enterprises from more than 20 countries attended the event.

During the congress, the participants exchanged views on such topics as the advanced development of network technologies, the creation of a new type of smart infrastructure and the training of highly qualified specialists on Hainan. During the event, the participants also signed agreements on more than 20 infrastructure projects in the province on the Internet of Things and the digital economy.

The total investment in these projects reaches approximately 80 billion yuan (about $ 12.2 billion). They will be implemented in the areas of big data, artificial intelligence, biosensor technologies, satellite Internet of Things, smart healthcare and modern services. These investments will contribute to the technological development of Hainan and its promotion at the international level, the publication specifies.

The Internet of Things is a network of software-equipped devices (things) that interact with each other and with the outside world via the Internet. The concept of the Internet of Things, in particular, is implemented in the "smart home" system, where home appliances can interact with each other with minimal human participation, for example, through a voice assistant in a smartphone. This technology is widely used in automated industrial production.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.