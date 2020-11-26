Nornickel to make resort on Putorana Plateau on Taimyr

TASS, November 26. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) plans to make a resort on the Putorana Plateau, the Taimyr Peninsula (the Krasnoyarsk Region). Private investments in the project will make 15 billion rubles ($199 million), the company’s Vice President Andrei Grachev said during the forum Days of Arctic and Antarctic in Moscow on Wednesday.

The Putorana Plateau is a huge mountainous area in northern Krasnoyarsk Region. The plateau is reflected in epic stories and beliefs of the North’s many peoples. The massif is famous for many lakes, rivers, canyons. It has the biggest number of waterfalls in Russia. The lakes are mostly isolated from the surrounding world, and fish in every lake is specific.

"We shall build the Putorana Plateau Resort next to Lake Melkoye," the company’s representative said. "It is a unique park, where at a limited area would be represented the Trans-Baikal maiden nature."

"Private investments will be at about 15 billion rubles," he added.

A new tourism recreational cluster, the Arctic, is being built in the northern Krasnoyarsk Region. It will unite territories of Norilsk, Dudinka and the Putorana Plateau. In the new cluster, Norilsk will be the center for cultural, educational and industrial tourism. Dudinka will be the center for event and ethnography tourism, and the Putorana Plateau will attract those who prefer extreme and ecology tourism.

The forum Days of Arctic and Antarctic in Moscow continues online to November 27.