Sales at Hainan's duty free stores over the 'golden week' in China reached $149 mln

HAIKOU, October 9. /TASS/. Sales at Hainan duty free shops exceeded 1 billion yuan (about $ 149 million) in eight days of the "golden week" in China, which began on October 1, which is by 148.7% more than in the same period in 2019, according to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China.

During this period, more than 146,000 people who made over 998,000 purchases visited the province's duty free stores. The corresponding figures increased in annual terms by 43.9% and 97.2%, respectively.

From July 1, the quotas for one person for purchases in duty free shops in the province were increased from 30 thousand to 100 thousand yuan (from 4.2 thousand to $ 14.2 thousand), the list of duty-free goods was expanded from 38 to 45 positions. The Hainan authorities expect that by the end of the year, total sales at the province's duty free shops will reach about 30 billion yuan (about $ 4.4 billion).

With border closures and the inability to travel abroad on holiday, many Chinese who previously traveled to Hong Kong and South Korea for duty free shopping went to Hainan resorts. Mobile phones, watches, cosmetics and jewelry were especially popular with the consumers over the holiday weekend.

There are currently four duty free shops on the island: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, and the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao. Last week, the local authorities announced three more duty free shops will open in the province by the end of 2020 in Sanya.

Duty free shops are part of the government's plan to promote international tourism in Hainan. By the end of this year, it is planned to open three more new duty-free shops. The authorities explained the need to increase the number of duty free shops in the province by the growing number of tourists and the high demand for duty-free goods. All three new stores will be located in the resort town of Sanya. One of them will open at the airport, and the other two — in the suburbs.

The first days of the 10th month in China fall on weekends and are considered the "golden week". At this time, the Chinese leave big cities for their hometowns or go on a trip around the country. Traditionally, Hainan is one of the most popular travel destinations. This year's holiday week coincided with the lunar Mid-Autumn Festival (Zhongqiujie). This time it falls on October 1. Having no opportunity of traveling abroad, many Chinese have to spend their holidays at the country's resorts, and the beaches of Hainan are especially popular.