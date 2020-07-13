Russia managed to prevent dramatic increase in unemployment, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 13. / TASS /. Russia has managed to prevent a dramatic increase in unemployment during the crisis associated with the coronavirus, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on Monday.

"We did not allow an explosive, as in some countries, dramatic increase in unemployment," President Putin said.

At the same time, the President admitted that "in the early stages of the fight against the epidemic there was a lack of coherence" in actions.

"Over the course of all these difficult weeks and months, we gained important experience in making precise, well-timed decisions, and in a fairly short time we were able to work out and launch new mechanisms to support citizens and businesses that were so necessary in this difficult time, and especially Russian families, employees of enterprises, organizations," Putin said.

In his opinion, the actions taken indicate that there is "a large reserve to act even more efficiently and even more harmoniously.".