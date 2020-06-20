Economic disagreements to have no impact on Russian-Belarusian alliance - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus negotiate patiently their economic disagreements, which will have no effect on their alliance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview on Russia’s Channel One on Saturday.

"It is a country with which, of course, we have some problems on a number of parameters, first and foremost, economic disagreements. It is normal, as the volume and diversity of our ties are so great that it cannot go smoothly. That is why we patiently discuss all the problems together. We are convinced that those problems will have no impact on our relationship of allies in any way," Peskov said.