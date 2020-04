NOVO-OGAREVO, April 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned about a significant decline in demand and in retail sales.

"Decline in demand is the most sensitive problem for companies - both in our country and in other countries. The volume of retail trade, retail sales in Russia fell by more than 35% in April," the head of state said at a meeting on economic issues.

In his opinion, "this shows how sharply, almost instantly, the market has contracted."