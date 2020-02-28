Hainan's Wenchang to launch major power-generating station in March

HAIKOU, February 28. /TASS/. China's Hainan will launch in March a combined power and gas generating station which is considered to be one of key objects of the thirteenth five-year plan (2016-2020) in China. According to www.hinews.cn, the power station will be operating in Wenchang in the province's north-east.

The news outlet writes that this project by China Southern Power Grid is the first of its kind on the Island of Hainan. Construction and engineering works are complete by 80%.

In conformity with plans, the first generator turbine, which is already completely ready for work, will start operating. The facility contains s four power units, the capacity of each one reaching 460 MW. Investments in this energy program exceeded 5.4 billion yuan ($ 770 million).

The project is aimed at providing a growing demand for electricity in the city, where several important infrastructure facilities are under construction at once, one of them being an international aerospace town.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.