Yakutia organizes tourism cluster worth almost $6 million

YAKUTSK, December 6. /TASS/. Yakutia plans to organize a tourism cluster worth 370 million rubles ($5.81 million). The project is initiated by the Bulun District and the regional government, the Bulun District’s head Igor Kudryashov said on Friday.

The regional authorities will forward an application to the federal tourism agency, Rostourism, to receive federal co-financing, he added.

"The budget in the application is broken into three years, and the project’s total cost is 370 million rubles for 2020-2022," he said, stressing the concept and business plan are ready.

According to the project, the federal investments will make 200 million rubles ($3.14 million), regional investments - 100 million rubles ($1.57 million), municipal - 20 million rubles ($310,000), and private investments - 50 million rubles ($780,000). Over five years, the region will attract additionally 200,000 tourists, the concept reads.

The tourism cluster will have three locations - the Tiksi settlement, the Naiba settlement and Cape Bykovski, the regional government told TASS.

"Visitors will be able not just to come and fish, but to pick on our website other directions depending on the season," the official said. "The cluster will work year-round. Depending on what a tourist wants: some want to see the Northern Lights, others want to see the Polar Day, some want winter hunting, some - summer fishing; some want to raft in summer, others would want to travel from Yakutsk to Tiksi."

The Bulun District

Yakutia's Bulun District unites seven municipalities, where five are national settlements, which are on the list of traditional settlements of the low-numbered indigenous peoples. The district’s population is about 8,500. The Bulun District may show to visitors natural landscapes, where the North’s indigenous peoples live. Tourists may visit nature reserves, waterfalls, lakes, rivers, caves, will see typical mountainous reliefs with plains. From the north and north-east the district is washed by the Laptev Sea.