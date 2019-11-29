Luxembourg court to hear Gazprom’s case against seizure of assets in January 2020

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The Court of Luxembourg will conduct hearings into Gazprom’s complaint against the seizure of its assets in the country in January 2020, Russia’s top gas producer said in its financial report on Friday.

On February 15, 2019, Naftogaz of Ukraine sent to Luxembourg branches of the major banks and Gaz Capital S.A. a notification on the seizure of any liabilities and assets of Gazprom in Luxembourg. On April 15, 2019, Gazprom filed with the Court of Luxembourg a petition to challenge the seizure and intervene in order to defend its rights. On July 8, 2019, the Court of Luxembourg rejected Gazprom’s motion to challenge the seizure.

"Despite the fact that PJSC Gazprom had not been served with the decision, the company appealed against it. Hearings into the complaint made by PJSC Gazprom are scheduled for January 2020," the report reads.