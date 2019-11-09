Russian Direct Investment Fund considering investment in Botkin.AI medical platform

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is considering investments in the Botkin.AI platform developed by Intellogic LLC and the OSA Hybrid Platform, one of Russia’s leading companies in RetailTech, the Fund said in a statement on Saturday.

Botkin.AI, a high-tech platform for medical image analysis, is used for diagnostics and disease risk assessment.

"By supporting the Botkin.AI platform, RDIF and its partners seek to provide medical centers with additional tools for effective, efficient and timely diagnosis. AI enables doctors to choose the right treatment tactics and, if necessary, consult with colleagues using the platform's capabilities. We see significant opportunities for the expansion of Botkin.AI internationally and are committed to helping the platform enter the global healthcare market," RDIF Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev was quoted as saying.

The investments under consideration are part of the strategy to develop AI technologies in Russia. For said purpose, RDIF has signed a corresponding agreement with the Russian government, established partnerships with five leading companies in this sector and attracted more than $2 bn from foreign partners for joint investments in Russian AI projects, the statement said. The Fund also implements AI technologies in portfolio companies, as well as has analyzed more than 100 projects and intends to invest in 20 of the most promising ones.