Russia’s national projects will help overcome negative demographic trends, says Kremlin

OMSK, November 7. /TASS/. The national project in the sphere of demography will help overcome the negative trend of declining population in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov noted that the negative trends in this sphere made themselves known a long time ago due to the decrease in birth rate during the Second World War and the post-war period, as well as in the 1990s. The spokesman added that in order to overcome these trends, the Russian government has developed specific national projects. "One of them, a major one, is dedicated to demographic issues," he said.

Earlier, the Accounts Chamber of Russia stated in its report on federal budget spending that the national demographic goal listed in the May Decrees of Russian President Vladimir Putin might not be implemented. "The natural decline of the Russian population increases its speed for four years in a row, which creates serious risks for the implementation of the national goal on ensuring steady natural growth of the Russian population," the report says.