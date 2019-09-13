Russia, Czech Republic will keep air traffic at least as it was — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Air traffic between Russia and the Czech Republic will remain at least as it was, the press service of Russia’s Transport Ministry told reporters.
"Yes, [it will remain] at least as it was," the department stressed.
On Friday, September 13, it became known that Russia and the Czech Republic signed a memorandum on complete removal of restrictions on flights between the Zhukovsky Airport and Prague.
The parties also agreed on flights over Siberia on the route Prague - Seoul (the shortest route from Western Europe to Japan and the countries of Southeast Asia).
On July 2, Russia’s Transport Ministry restricted the right of Czech Airlines to fly over Siberian territory. In response, the Czech Republic revoked permits to fly to Prague for Russian airlines — Aeroflot, Pobeda and Ural Airlines.
Later, Russia and the Czech Republic agreed to resume flights at least until the end of summer.