Japanese tourists to make first trip to southern Kuril Islands in October — agency

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin have reaffirmed the dates for launching a pilot tourism project on the Kuril Islands at the talks held in Vladivostok on Thursday, Kyodo News reported.

According to the news agency’s source in the Japanese government, the two leaders confirmed that a pilot tourism project on the Kuril Islands would be launched in October 2019.