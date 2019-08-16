Japanese tourists to make first trip to southern Kuril Islands in October — agency

TOKYO, August 16. /TASS/. The first trip to the southern Kuril Islands, organized for Japanese tourists, will last six days, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, adding that up to 35 people would take the tour.

According to the news agency, the trip, planned for October 11-16, will involve a passenger vessel. However, the dates can be changed due to weather conditions.

The tourists are expected to arrive on Kunashir Island and see some of its sights, including volcanos and hot springs. Russian tourism agencies will provide accommodation and guides to the group.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism said on August 15 that regular tourist excursions to the southern Kuril Islands for the Japanese would commence in 2020. The agency added that the project, aimed at boosting tourist inflow to Russia, would also help bring the tourist flow between Japan and Russia to 400,000 by 2023.

Southern Kuril Islands issue and visa-free travels

Since the mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been holding consultations in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan has laid claims to the four southern islands. In 1956, the two countries signed a common declaration on ending the state of war and restoring diplomatic and all other relations, however, a peace treaty has still not been reached. Moscow has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands cannot be questioned.

The two countries continue consultations on joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands in the areas of aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind energy and waste management. Russia and Japan consider joint economic activities on the islands to be an important step towards signing a peace treaty. In June 2019, Moscow and Tokyo agreed on two plans concerning waste management and tourism.