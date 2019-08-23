Russia remains largest market for AliExpress e-commerce platform, says company’s CEO

HANGZHOU, August 23. /TASS/. Russia is the largest and one of the fastest growing markets for AliExpress’ e-commerce platform, AliExpress CEO Wang Mingqiang said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"Russia is the largest market for AliExpress in terms of transaction volumes, number of orders, and number of customers. The development is going at a very fast pace," he said.

He stressed that since 2013-2014, Russia has been the largest market for AliExpress.

According to him, since 2016, AliExpress began to expand the range of its activities, in particular in Russia.

"At present, we are not only promoting Chinese goods in Russia. We also purchase some Russian goods and Russian brands for sale to Russian consumers. We also provide related services, including warehousing and logistics," the CEO said.

He added that since 2018, AliExpress is also actively working in a number of countries to promote not only Chinese goods, but also products of local manufacturers, providing them with a platform for selling them both domestically and in foreign markets.

In this regard, Wang Mingqiang named four main markets for the company: Russia, Turkey, Spain and Italy.

"At present, we already have several thousand Russian sellers who can sell products through AliExpress both in Russia and in other countries," he said.

Wang Mingqiang attributed the success of the company on the Russian market to geographical proximity of the two countries and high purchasing power of the population.

He noted that there is a high demand for goods from China in different Russian regions.

"Consumer demand is very important," he said.

The CEO believes that his company’s successful operational activities in Russia are also facilitated by good cooperation relations established at the level of the governments of the two countries and individual companies.

According to Wang Mingqiang, established in 2010, AliExpress was initially focused on cross-border e-commerce and selling of Chinese goods to other countries. Currently, the site is already operating in more than 200 countries and regions of the world providing services in 18 languages. By the end of last year, the number of registered sellers on AliExpress worldwide totaled 150 mln.