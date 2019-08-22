Russia’s oldest brandy distillery to boost production by quarter in 2019

MAKHACHKALA, August 22. /TASS/. The Dagestan-based Kizlyar Brandy Factory intends to boost ready products output by 25% to 12 mln bottles, Chief Executive Officer of the distillery Evgeni Druzhinin told TASS on Thursday.

"We plan to increase the volume to 12 mln bottles annually, by 25% against the last year. We expect to scale up production on account of available balances - 1.2 mln decaliters of absolute alcohol are matured at present - from last year to several dozens of years," Druzhinin said.

The distillery intends to increase grape processing facility in 2019, enabling to additionally process more than 20,000 tonnes of raw materials, the top manager told TASS earlier. The company processed over 40,000 tonnes of grape last year.

According to data of the Kizlyar Mayor’s Office, the distillery is among the top five largest Russian producers of brandy.

The Kizlyar Distillery is the oldest plant in the industry in the territory of Russia, founded in 1885. The plant produces 12 sorts of brandies.