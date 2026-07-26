Maritime Board chief calls for preserving potential of Russian Navy’s ships

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev has called for not wasting the potential of the Russian warships.

"You might think that if the ships are here, it [will] be better. But I don't think so, because there should be a limited number of ships, but I believe ships should be here," he told reporters, commenting on the decision to cancel the traditional naval parade in St. Petersburg in 2026.

"But bringing a large number of ships here just to show them off, while actually demonstrating only a few — we need to preserve their potential," he stressed.