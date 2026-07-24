Delivery of new Yak-130M aircraft planned to begin in late 2028 — plant

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Three prototype models of the Yak-130M modernized combat trainer aircraft have been assembled and are currently undergoing trials, while their deliveries are planned to begin in late 2028, Vitaly Yelagin, the Irkutsk Aviation Plant’s chief manufacturing officer, reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday visited the Irkutsk Aviation Plant (a branch of Yakovlev PJSC) where he inspected a prototype sample of the Yak-130M modernized combat-capable trainer aircraft that performed its maiden flight a month ago.

Yelagin specified that three prototype models of the Yak-130M modernized combat trainer aircraft have been assembled and are undergoing trials. The aircraft’s deliveries are planned to begin in late 2028, he added.