MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. A new generation of leaders and elites has emerged in the West, which is obsessed with inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Deputy Defense Minister, Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian army, Army General Viktor Goremykin said at the IV International Anti-Fascist Congress in Minsk.

"Today we see a new generation of Western leaders and elites obsessed with the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. The descendants of the collaborators who participated in the robbery and extermination of our people again stand under the Nazi banner, arming the criminal Kiev regime and providing it with the deadliest weapons," he said.

Goremykin said that racist ideas and a model of thinking that proclaimed Europeans to be the pinnacle of human civilization, and other peoples to be an "inferior race," had been formed over the centuries.

"It was arrogance, belief in one's exclusivity, multiplied by greed and selfish motives, that became the key factors that led the Europeans to enslave us and seize our lands," he said.

The International Anti-Fascist Congress is being held from June 25 to 27.