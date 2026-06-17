Russian Helicopters to supply 21 civilian helicopters to Iran

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters holding signed documents for supply of 21 civilian helicopters Mi-171 for the Iranian Red Crescent Society, the company said.

"Russian Helicopters holding of Rostec State Corporation signed documents for supply of 21 Mi-171 helicopters for the Iranian Red Crescent Society. The helicopters will be used in sanitary operations, for transport functions and for solving other socially significant tasks," the company said.

Iran is a long-standing partner of Rostec and Russian Helicopters, CEO of the holding Nikolay Kolesov said.

"Documents have been signed today to deliver twenty-one aircraft for the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the first of which are planned to be handed over to the customer in 2027," Kolesov said.