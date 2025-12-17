Russia’s strategic nuclear forces to keep important role of deterring aggressor — Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia's strategic nuclear forces will keep their key role of deterring an aggressor and maintaining a balance of power in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an enlarged Defense Ministry board meeting.

"Efforts to improve strategic nuclear forces remain a priority for us. As before, they will keep playing a major role in deterring an aggressor and maintaining a balance of power in the world," the Russian leader said.

Strategic Missile Forces Day is celebrated in Russia on December 17, Putin said.

"On this occasion, I want to congratulate veterans, personnel and civilian personnel of the Strategic Missile Forces on their professional holiday and wish you success and all the best," the head of state said.