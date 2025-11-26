Russian-made Pantsir air defense system demonstrates limitless capabilities — Rostec

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian-made Pantsir surface-to-air missile/gun system has practically unlimited combat potential that continues to grow and particularly can employ 48 mini-missiles to repel a massive drone attack, state tech corporation Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with TASS.

"As a whole, Pantsir systems show the highest effectiveness. Some combat vehicles have a record of hundreds of targets they have shot down… The first system was engineered two decades ago, but its designed capabilities are actually limitless and continue to be boosted further," the Rostec chief executive said.

The Pantsir surface-to-air missile/gun system shoots down "all the flying targets," he noted.

"A Pantsir combat vehicle can carry 48 such missiles on its board and is capable of repelling even a massive drone attack," Chemezov said.

The Pantsir surface-to-air missile/gun system can also destroy the entire salvo of the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, he added.

"The deployment of this remarkable weapon [on the battlefield in the Ukrainian armed conflict] has not altered the situation. A single Pantsir combat vehicle can intercept the entire salvo from this MLRS, and we have verified evidence of this from the special military operation zone," the Rostec chief executive said.