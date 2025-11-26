Rostec creates new loitering munition — CEO

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run corporation Rostec designed and started serial production of a loitering munition that is almost certain to reach targets, such as NATO howitzers and HIMARS launchers, CEO Sergey Chemezov told TASS in an interview.

"A new loitering munition has appeared. Its design was completed literally last year. By now, the drone has already entered serial production and is used in combat," he said. "Its range is dozens of kilometers, and its warhead weighs several kilograms. It is guaranteed to reach all NATO howitzers, counter-battery radars, HIMARS systems, all sorts of armored vehicles, command posts and so on. One such munition can strike the enemy’s military target with almost 100% certainty."

He added that Rostec is also creating strike drones on the basis of already existing reconnaissance UAVs.