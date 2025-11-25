Russia boosts output of artillery shells by 10 times, rockets by over 12 times — Rostec

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia has ramped up the production of many armaments by several times, including tube artillery shells by 10 times and rockets by over 12 times, state tech corporation Rostec Director General Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with TASS.

"The output on many items has grown by several times and even by tens of times. For example, the production of shells for tube artillery has increased by 10 times since the start of the special military operation. The output of munitions for [multiple launch] rocket systems has grown by more than 12 times," the chief executive said.

Chemezov also stated that Rostec is ready to further increase production of weapons and military equipment, if necessary.