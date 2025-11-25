Russia reduces timeline for developing, delivering new weapons to months — Chemezov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The timeline for developing and delivering new weapons to the armed forces in Russia has shrunk from several years to just a matter of months since the start of the special military operation, Rostec Director General Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with TASS.

"Previously, years could pass between the conception and development of a system and its delivery to the troops. Now it can take just a few months," he said.

Chemezov also stated that Rostec is ready to further increase production of weapons and military equipment if necessary.