MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Boomerang FPV drone's versatile capabilities extend beyond its initial design as a kamikaze weapon, serving effectively in reconnaissance and mine-laying roles. Currently, one Boomerang replaces ten conventional drones, as explained by soldier who introduced himself as Guantanamo, a member of a special forces unit operating in the Krasnoarmeysk-Mirnograd area during the ongoing military operation.

"My call sign is Guantanamo. I’m part of a special forces unit operating in the Krasnoarmeysk-Mirnograd area. The Boomerang FPV drone has become an indispensable asset; it’s no longer just a kamikaze drone as we once called it. It also performs reconnaissance and mine-laying missions. Our primary targets are personnel and armored vehicles. Instead of deploying ten drones, I rely on a single Boomerang," he stated.

Guantanamo highlighted the drone’s automatic target tracking feature, which enables him to guide it accurately even amidst electronic warfare interference. "Even if our signals are jammed or suppressed, the drone still reaches its target. Mine-laying and bomber drones significantly reduce our overall drone consumption. One Boomerang can conduct 30 to 40 sorties, taking off to drop mines on enemy logistics routes," he explained.

He further noted that Russian forces utilize the Boomerang to disable Ukrainian armored vehicles attempting counterattacks. "The 10-inch Boomerang can carry a payload of up to 4 kg. It’s a vital, life-saving tool for soldiers. We’re constantly working to minimize the gray zone around our positions, delivering essentials like food and ammunition via drones. Additionally, we’re developing new electronic warfare systems and employing different frequencies to extend the UAVs’ flight range," Guantanamo added.