MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. ZALA reconnaissance drones are equipped with high-quality optics, enabling them to accurately identify whether a target is a genuine piece of military equipment or a dummy, according to the drone's system commander, who goes by the call sign Kum.

"It has a fairly high-quality camera and produces clear images. You can distinguish small objects and determine whether a target is real or a dummy. It's a great system; a pleasure to work with," Kum stated.

His system has destroyed approximately 15 field artillery pieces, including about a third American M777 howitzers. "They are now trying to withdraw their artillery because our weapons' range has expanded. Their operational quality is quite high, and they are cautious," the soldier added.