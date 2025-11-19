Kalashnikov presents Skat 350M, Kub-2E to foreign media

DUBAI, November 19. /TASS/. A modern reconnaissance and strike system, showcased at the Rosoboronexport stand during the Dubai Airshow 2025, features the advanced Skat 350M drone and the versatile Kub-2E loitering munitions. This presentation was designed to highlight the system's capabilities to international journalists.

The Skat 350M UAV is engineered for precise terrain reconnaissance and supporting ground operations in challenging weather conditions. With an endurance of up to four hours, it provides sustained surveillance and real-time intelligence.

Complementing the drone, the Kub-2E loitering munition is equipped with various warhead options, enabling it to accomplish a wide range of combat missions. Seamless information exchange between the Skat 350M and Kub-2E is facilitated by a specialized communication system, ensuring swift and effective decision-making in dynamic operational environments.

According to the manufacturer, "The Kalashnikov strike and reconnaissance system can detect and engage a broad spectrum of land and sea targets, including unmanned boats, at any time of day and under any weather conditions, with a range exceeding 40 kilometers.".